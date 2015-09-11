If you wish there were no 22nd Amendment, enabling Barack Obama to continue his successes, here and abroad, then the next best thing for you is to vote for Donald Trump.
Huey Long said, "If fascism comes to America, it will be called anti-fascism." In truth, if fascism comes to 21st-century America, it should be called game show hucksterism.
Donald Trump is Barack Obama's third term
Seeded on Fri Sep 11, 2015 8:33 AM
