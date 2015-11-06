Congressman: Fed's Rate Policy 'Absolutely' Helps the Obama Administration - Washington Free Beacon

By keeping interest rates near zero, the Federal Reserve allows the government to continue to finance its debt without worrying about paying high interest on that debt. “The ultra-low interest rates on Treasury debt, with the three-month T-Bill rate now at zero, have allowed the federal government to act as if deficit financing is a free lunch,” explains James Dorn, a fellow specializing in monetary policy at the Cato Institute. “It’s certainly propping up part of the economy,” said Rep. Scott Garrett (R., N.J.). “And that was the testimony of Secretary Lew and [Chair] Yellen, saying that we see higher prices in the commodities and also on the street as well. And to the extent that this endures to the benefit of this administration, that they’re able to say as they did yesterday in the hearing that things are just going well in the economy and people are profitable – sure.” Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R., S.C.) said the Fed’s policy allows the government to ignore the consequences of its own actions.