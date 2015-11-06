Bernie Sanders finally takes the gloves off | New York Post

At last, Bernie Sanders is going after Hillary Clinton’s worst flaw — her character. The Vermonter lambasted the Democratic front-runner in a Wall Street Journal interview Wednesday. Sanders didn’t just note Clinton’s flip-flops on countless issues. He put the e-mail issue back on the table, saying her lack of transparency and possible compromising of classified material are “valid questions.” That’s a big switch from last month, when he got big applause by saying everyone is tired of hearing about her “damn e-mails.”