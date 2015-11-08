Alarmists Warn in New "Study": Global Warming is Ruining Your Sex Life - Katie Pavlich

The climate change alarmists are trying a new approach to pushing their garbage: your over consumption of fossil fuels could be ruining your sex life, which is why the birth rate is low and continuing to fall in the U.S. From CNN: There are so many things that can dampen your sex drive: You have a headache, you're tired, it's too hot outside. According to a study, the last of those mojo-killers -- and the climate change that is causing more scorching hot days -- could be bringing down the birth rate in the United States. Although the number of births in the United States went up last year for the first time since 2007, the U.S. birth rate has mostly been on the decline for at least a century. More couples have access to birth control and work opportunities for women have increased. Economic downturns, such as the recent 2007 recession, also contribute to baby busts. But the new study suggests that really hot days could also take a toll.