DNC Nearing $7 Million in Debt - Cortney O'Brien

DNC Nearing $7 Million in Debt

The Democratic National Committee is in the red when it comes to their operating finances. A new Federal Election Commission report reveals the DNC ended with an $800,000 net loss for October and now has a debt of $6.9 million. 

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee raised $8.7 million in October, breaking a presidential off-year fundraising record, and has over $20 million cash on hand. 

