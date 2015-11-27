The Democratic National Committee is in the red when it comes to their operating finances. A new Federal Election Commission report reveals the DNC ended with an $800,000 net loss for October and now has a debt of $6.9 million.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee raised $8.7 million in October, breaking a presidential off-year fundraising record, and has over $20 million cash on hand.
DNC Nearing $7 Million in Debt - Cortney O'Brien
Fri Nov 27, 2015
