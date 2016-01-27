For Donald Trump, it's always about control - The Washington Post

Donald Trump is obsessed with being in control. He picks and chooses which journalists get interviews, often calling into news shows so that it’s easier for him to talk through follow-up questions. All but two of his top campaign aides are forbidden from talking to the media, a rule that’s strictly enforced. And he seems to relish throwing liberal protesters out of his private rallies. At every turn, the GOP presidential front-runner tries to be the top boss. He rarely puts himself in situations where he’s not in control — and Thursday night’s Reublican debate in Des Moines was shaping up that way. So he backed out, sending the network into a frenzy and putting him in control of the conversation again. Trump once again became the boss.