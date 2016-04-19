Gay pastor suing Whole Foods after finding homophobic slur on cake order | Fox News

A Texas pastor is suing Whole Foods after receiving a cake decorated with an anti-gay slur he says a bakery worker added to his order. Jordan Brown, an openly gay pastor who preaches at the non-denominational Church of Open Doors, ordered a cake from the chain’s flagship location in Austin, Texas on April 14 for a member of his congregation, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Travis County court. In the store's bakery section, Brown says he pointed to a blank, pre-frosted cake with blue icing and asked the Whole Foods employee to write “Love Wins.” The pastor paid for the cake and left the store. But it was not until he was loading it into his car that he noticed something extra scrawled on his order. He looked down and saw “Love Wins F**” had been scrawled in blue icing, according to the suit.