Disgusting: Anti-Trump Protesters Smash Police Car, Bloody Trump Supporter - Guy Benson

This is despicable behavior. Remember the collective media freakout over violent skirmishes that broke out at Trump rallies? The press played the video of a white Trump backer punching a black protester in the face on a constant loop. That coverage was entirely defensible, given Trump's decision to egg on violent acts from his podium, and his subsequent lies about it. He's also warned that riots might ensue if he loses the nomination at a contested convention, and his supporters and allies have menaced delegates and threatened to publish the location of their Cleveland hotel rooms. Serious questions and criticisms regarding the tone and methods of Trump's campaign are fair game. But what explains the comparative MSM blackout when anti-Trump hooligans throw rocks, stomp police cruisers, and send a Trump supporter to the hospital with blood running down his face? Sure, you'll see a report or two here and there, but nothing near the narrative-building, wall-to-wall coverage we witnessed a few months back. Will reporters demand that Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders denounce these actions, which were perpetrated by their ideological allies? Or does the outrage and handwringing only flow in one direction? Incidentally, Trump's infamous internet mob isn't exactly covering itself in glory this week either, to put it lightly. The details in this story are appalling: