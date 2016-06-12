Newsvine

Can You Count the Number of Laws Obama Just Broke?

View Original Article: conservative-daily.com
Seeded on Sun Jun 12, 2016 7:48 AM
Did you hear what White House Spokesman Josh Earnest said?

I’m not going to paraphrase, I’ll just let Josh Earnest's quote do the talking…

“That's why the president, when discussing this issue in each stage, has reiterated his commitment to this principle that any criminal investigation should be conducted independent of any sort of political interference…”

Josh Earnest referred to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email as a “criminal investigation.” Now, they are desperately trying to backtrack on this. But they can't. They told the truth for the first time and now everyone knows it.

We all know that Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton on Thursday. But do you know what he did immediately after the video of his endorsement was published? He had a meeting at 3:45 with Attorney General Loretta Lynch, the one person who will decide whether Hillary Clinton is indicted or not. Maybe they talked about the newest revelations that Hillary Clinton was approving drone strikes from her unsecure email server?

