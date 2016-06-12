Can You Count the Number of Laws Obama Just Broke?

Did you hear what White House Spokesman Josh Earnest said?

I’m not going to paraphrase, I’ll just let Josh Earnest's quote do the talking…

“That's why the president, when discussing this issue in each stage, has reiterated his commitment to this principle that any criminal investigation should be conducted independent of any sort of political interference…”

Josh Earnest referred to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email as a “criminal investigation.” Now, they are desperately trying to backtrack on this. But they can't. They told the truth for the first time and now everyone knows it.