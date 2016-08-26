Karma for the Clintons at Last?

Hold on; we may finally be getting some fireworks in this lackluster presidential campaign -- as the Clinton Foundation scandal seems to be gathering steam.

Could the Clintons finally have to face the music for their adult-lifetime of corruption? Is it possible that Hillary Clinton's lifelong scheme to be America's first female president could be derailed by this power couple's wanton venality?

I've watched closely through the years the Clintons' uncanny agility at hurdling real scandals and coming out almost unscathed. Yes, Bill Clinton was impeached, but what a dud that turned out to be, with Clinton rising to the figure of beloved statesman among Democrats and his accusers being painted as petty partisans.

There has been no justice, and they have made off like bandits ever since. One might argue that it's unfair to impute Bill Clinton's misdeeds to his wife, but but it's not a matter of imputation. Hillary Clinton has been integrally involved every step of the way -- from enabler to enforcer to joint participant. Don't ever forget her complicity, such as her leading role in destroying the train of women who dared to blow the whistle on him.