Newsvine

TheCaddyGuy

About You might as well praise a man for not robbing a bank as to praise him for playing by the rules. -Bobby Jones Articles: 9 Seeds: 46 Comments: 1197 Since: Jul 2014

Hofstra University Provides 'Trigger Warning' for Presidential Debate

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by TheCaddyGuy View Original Article: mrctv.org
Seeded on Mon Sep 26, 2016 3:55 PM
Discuss:

Hofstra University has posted a “trigger warning” sign to warn students about the potentially disturbing content that may be discussed during Monday night’s presidential debate.

According to CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello, a sign inside of the student center at Hofstra reads, “Trigger warning: The event conducted just beyond this sign may contain triggering and/or sensitive material. Sexual violence, sexual assault, and abuse are some topics mentioned within this event. If you feel triggered, please know there are resources to help you.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor