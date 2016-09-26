Hofstra University has posted a “trigger warning” sign to warn students about the potentially disturbing content that may be discussed during Monday night’s presidential debate.
According to CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello, a sign inside of the student center at Hofstra reads, “Trigger warning: The event conducted just beyond this sign may contain triggering and/or sensitive material. Sexual violence, sexual assault, and abuse are some topics mentioned within this event. If you feel triggered, please know there are resources to help you.”
Hofstra University Provides 'Trigger Warning' for Presidential Debate
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Sep 26, 2016 3:55 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment