Newsvine

TheCaddyGuy

About You might as well praise a man for not robbing a bank as to praise him for playing by the rules. -Bobby Jones Articles: 9 Seeds: 46 Comments: 1197 Since: Jul 2014

Obama family personal trips cost $85 million over eight years | McClatchy DC

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by TheCaddyGuy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMcClatchy
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 6:14 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WASHINGTON As America’s first family enjoys its eighth and final vacation in Hawaii, new estimates put the price tag of the Obamas’ annual trip at $3.5 million or more.

In total, the cost of the the first family’s personal or largely personal travel during the last eight years comes to $85 million – though that is likely to climb to $90 million after additional records are released, according to the conservative group Judicial Watch based on federal government records.

Read more here: http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/white-house/article123335079.html#storylink=cpy

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor